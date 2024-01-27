Truist Financial Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $3.50

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Get SunPower alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SunPower

SunPower Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SPWR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,656,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,431. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. SunPower has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $561.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.78.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in SunPower by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 168,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 145,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.