Truist Financial Cuts Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $8.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHRS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.22.

Shares of CHRS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. 1,619,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,233,894. The company has a market capitalization of $260.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $9.13.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $450,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,928,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

