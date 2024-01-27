Truist Financial Boosts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $15.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUN. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.04.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. 11,533,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,394,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.55. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $74,250.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,396,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,456,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 207.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 699,992 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.8% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 206,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 81,363 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Sunrun by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 276,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 173,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

