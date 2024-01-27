TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.60.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.69. 1,730,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

