Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of TGS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,770. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.73. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $243.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,499 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 95.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter worth $123,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

