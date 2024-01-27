Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $240.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $226.00.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.79.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $227.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,651. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.85. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

