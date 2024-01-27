Timken (NYSE:TKR) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.70.

Get Timken alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 434,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,975. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Timken has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Timken will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.