Timken (NYSE:TKR) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.70.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.45. 434,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Timken has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 33.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

