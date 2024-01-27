Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.75 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.50.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TLYS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tilly’s

Tilly’s Price Performance

Tilly’s stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 106,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,747. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $224.78 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,437,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,370,955.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,437,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,370,955.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $48,874.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,424 shares in the company, valued at $689,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 334,702 shares of company stock worth $2,561,957 in the last ninety days. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Tilly’s by 51.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 366.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tilly’s by 32.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.