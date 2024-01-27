Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.75 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.50. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TLYS

Tilly’s Price Performance

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 106,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,475. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,223,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,478,466.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $48,874.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,223,627 shares in the company, valued at $35,478,466.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 334,702 shares of company stock worth $2,561,957. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Tilly’s by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 32.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.