Thomas D. Schwenger Sells 1,238 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $208.74 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.55.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
