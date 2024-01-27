Thomas D. Schwenger Sells 1,238 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $208.74 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.55.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 263,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,354 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

