The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 2,157.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,157.50 ($27.41).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
