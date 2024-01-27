The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Robert G. Montgomery Sells 2,500 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,179. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

