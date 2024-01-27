The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SHW traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $301.85. 1,721,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.36. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

