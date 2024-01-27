The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $242,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.76.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.15. 8,356,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,655,073. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $368.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

