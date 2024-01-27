The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $14,935.06 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $14,935.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $18,483.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $57,304.50.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,263 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $21,757.56.
- On Friday, January 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,986 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,530.18.
Oncology Institute Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TOI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 74,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,193. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $157.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 1,192.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.
About Oncology Institute
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.
