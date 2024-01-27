The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Brian J. Comstock Sells 2,500 Shares

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 220,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after buying an additional 74,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,214,000 after buying an additional 249,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

