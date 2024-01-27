The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

GRC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,892. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $885.22 million, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.56 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

