The Goldman Sachs Group Trims WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Target Price to $12.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on WW International in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of WW traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.73.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $214.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WW International will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WW International by 7,694.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,295 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,379,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

