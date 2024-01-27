The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of The Cigna Group worth $123,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after buying an additional 137,812 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.30. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

