The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Chemours by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 4.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,308. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a positive return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

