TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGTX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. 5,339,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 2.33. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 150,789 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.