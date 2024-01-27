Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.200-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.6 billion-$14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 billion.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Textron stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.83. 1,461,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,680. Textron has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Textron by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after acquiring an additional 519,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Textron by 31.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,931,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,415,000 after purchasing an additional 464,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Textron by 2,973.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

