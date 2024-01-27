Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $122.82. 456,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $124.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.35.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

