Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.71.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. 8,070,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,708,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.