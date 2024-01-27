Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.71.

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,069,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,129,722. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

