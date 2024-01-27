Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Tetra Tech worth $16,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total transaction of $362,584.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,898.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.44. The stock had a trading volume of 156,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,072. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.47 and its 200-day moving average is $161.42.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.