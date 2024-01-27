Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Trading Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $105.26 and last traded at $105.40. 782,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,572,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.95.

Specifically, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,885 shares of company stock valued at $310,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Teradyne Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

