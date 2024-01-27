Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading 4.4% Higher

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $8.96. 2,044,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,951,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 65,107 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

