Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 144.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,439,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439,988 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.14% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $15,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 994.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,481,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,789 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $191,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TME has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,620,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332,292. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

