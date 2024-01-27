Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $203.52

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $203.52 and last traded at $203.51, with a volume of 1094977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.86.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

