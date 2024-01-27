Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.26) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Team17 Group

Team17 Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON TM17 traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 250 ($3.18). The stock had a trading volume of 441,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 266.90. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 145 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 490 ($6.23). The firm has a market cap of £364.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,785.71, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford purchased 10,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £19,999.98 ($25,412.94). In other news, insider Penelope Ruth Judd bought 53,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £99,998.25 ($127,062.58). Also, insider Mark Crawford bought 10,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.98 ($25,412.94). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,673. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Team17 Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.