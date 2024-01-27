Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.26) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Team17 Group Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Mark Crawford purchased 10,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £19,999.98 ($25,412.94). In other news, insider Penelope Ruth Judd bought 53,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £99,998.25 ($127,062.58). Also, insider Mark Crawford bought 10,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.98 ($25,412.94). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,673. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.
