TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.820-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $144.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,171. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.