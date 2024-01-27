TD Cowen Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $160.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.58.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.09. 8,800,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,870,705. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

