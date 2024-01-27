Syon Capital LLC Takes $306,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

State Street Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of STT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.