Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,338 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,136,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,624. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.