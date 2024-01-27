Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,020 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,871. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

