Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSC traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.80 and a 200 day moving average of $215.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $255.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.37.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

