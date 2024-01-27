Syon Capital LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,342 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,691,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average is $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

