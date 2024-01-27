Syon Capital LLC Invests $315,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.29. 1,266,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.17 and a 52 week high of $171.36. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.81.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

