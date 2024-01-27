Syon Capital LLC Invests $254,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after buying an additional 485,237 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,010,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,900,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,690,000 after purchasing an additional 79,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,780,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,324,000 after purchasing an additional 632,870 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.76. 1,233,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,276. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

