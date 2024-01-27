Syon Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,591 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,591 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 40.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.62. 7,932,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,291. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

