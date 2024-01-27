Syon Capital LLC Buys Shares of 534 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $769.44. 1,776,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,989. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $783.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $701.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.