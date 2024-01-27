Syon Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,242,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

