Syon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,720 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,033. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

