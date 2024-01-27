Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. 5,254,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,666. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 155.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $13,005,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 52.6% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,259,000 after purchasing an additional 62,424 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 81.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 448,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 201,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

