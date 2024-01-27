Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $69,000. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 129,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.74. 3,194,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,220. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

