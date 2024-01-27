Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins set a C$73.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.62.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLF
Sun Life Financial Price Performance
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.8003972 earnings per share for the current year.
Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial
In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Life Financial
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.