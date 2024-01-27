Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Summit Hotel Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Summit Hotel Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -96.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 443,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,868. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2,287.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 988,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 30.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 867,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,420,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 747,685 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 151.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 740,023 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INN

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.