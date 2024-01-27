Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Summit Hotel Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Summit Hotel Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -96.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.
Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance
Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 443,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,868. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.97.
Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.
