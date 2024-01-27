Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 4,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sumco Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Sumco stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,452. Sumco has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11.

Get Sumco alerts:

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Sumco will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.